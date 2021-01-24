Last Friday, Joyce Blessing witnessed an embarrassing moment she would never forget during her performance at a Thanksgiving Service in Kumasi.

Joyce Blessing was suddenly interrupted by Cecelia Marfo during her performance. She snatched her microphone and started prophesying that God said Joyce Blessing should go back to her marriage.

The embarrassing moment has been criticised by social media users, and now, the Assin Central member of parliament has waded into the matter.

Kennedy appeared on his TV station, Net2 TV, last night where he branded Cecelia Marfo as ‘evil and foolish woman’ and dared her to challenge him.

“I want to warn Cecelia Marfo. She is very evil,” he said. “I like her songs, but when I watched her videos and the things she has done, it's so disgusting. Her healing powers is spitting saliva in church members' mouths. I'm going to deal with her. She has established a church in Tema. I have a lot of information on her.”

He said she shouldn’t be allowed to spit in church members in the name of deliverance because the act is disgusting.

“Ghanaian women should listen to me carefully. They always feel attacked when men criticise women for wrongdoing. So, I'm sounding a word of caution to the women. We cannot allow this woman [Cecelia Marfo], especially during this coronavirus season, to spit in people's mouth. It's so disgusting. She would slap church members in the name of deliverance. How did she get that fake powers?”

“She is deceiving the people of Ghana. What she is doing is a disgrace to women. She is foolish. She should dare me and see the revelations I'll bring in this country,” he concluded.

Watch Kennedy Agyapong slam Cecelia Marfo below.