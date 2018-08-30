Celebrities we want to see slay at the Glitz Style Awards

news

Fashion and style undoubtedly stand as one of the biggest aspects of the Glitz Style Awards.

Organizers of the Glitz Style Awards over the years has celebrated Ghanaians who are promoting the fashion industry worldwide.

The much awaited 2018 Glitz Style Awards is happening this Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Movenpick Ambassadorial Hotel.

Red carpet session is the real deal at these events. For most Ghanaian celebrities, this is the time to slay. In past editions of the Glitz Style Awards, the red carpet has been a untold battle among celebs.

We love to see them slay. They love to see us see them slay. So, they keep on giving.

Here are all the celebrities we want to see slay at the 2018 Glitz Style Awards:

Zynell Zuh

Fiifi Coleman

Nana Ama McBrown

KiDi

Joselyn Dumas

Jackie Appiah

James Gardiner

Menaye Donkor

KOD

Berla Mundi

KKD

Songstress Becca

Salma Mumin

Martha Ankomah