Celebrities we want to see slay at the Glitz Style Awards


Red Carpet Celebrities we want to see slay at the Glitz Style Awards

We love to see them slay. They love to see us see them slay. So, they keep on giving.

Celebrities we want to see slay at the Glitz Style Awards play Celebrities we want to see slay at the Glitz Style Awards

Fashion and style undoubtedly stand as one of the biggest aspects of the Glitz Style Awards.

Organizers of the Glitz Style Awards over the years has celebrated Ghanaians who are promoting the fashion industry worldwide.

The much awaited 2018 Glitz Style Awards is happening this Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Movenpick Ambassadorial Hotel.

Red carpet session is the real deal at these events. For most Ghanaian celebrities, this is the time to slay. In past editions of the Glitz Style Awards, the red carpet has been a untold battle among celebs.

READ MORE: If you don't like me why follow me? – Moesha asks critics

Here are all the celebrities we want to see slay at the 2018 Glitz Style Awards:

Zynell Zuh

play

Fiifi Coleman

play

 

Nana Ama McBrown

play

KiDi

play

 

Joselyn Dumas

play

Jackie Appiah

play

 

James Gardiner

play

Menaye Donkor

play

KOD

play

Berla Mundi

play

KKD

play

Songstress Becca

play

Salma Mumin

play

Martha Ankomah

play
