If you don’t like me why follow me? – Moesha asks critics


According to Moesha, she can’t fathom why those who drop negative comments on her Instagram page still continue to follow her .

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Moesha Boduong has quizzed her followers who drop negative comments under her post but continue to follows her.

She said this in relation to harsh words hurled at her by some of her followers.

The Brand Ambassador for a new skin care product and V-mark Stretch Mark Remover opined that those negative comments could be born out of love.

She ended her post by saying that she loves her ‘haters’  so no amount of harsh words can take away the love she has for her followers.

She took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself looking stunning and with the caption.

"Those who drop negative comments under my post, if u don’t like me why follow me? deep down u love me and I love u guys too" If you don’t like me why follow me? – Moesha asks critics

 

