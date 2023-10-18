CEO of Caveman Watches claims he started his business with 50GH;netizens react

In the interview, Dzamefe recounted how he found himself jobless after completing his education, noting that he had previously earned GH₵500 while working for a reputable company.

He went on to describe how, in 2015, he purchased a watch for GH₵50 and then sold it at a significant profit. This experience led him to recognize the potential of the watch-selling business and inspired him to invest further.

Dzamefe also shared his journey of becoming an apprentice to a cobbler, where he spent several months learning the art of crafting leather watches. Today, he stands as a prominent figure in the Ghanaian watch industry, heading one of the country's most prominent watch brands.

Notably, Caveman Watches made headlines last year for fulfilling the wish of veteran actor Fred Amugi, who had longed to see his photo displayed on a billboard before his passing. Anthony Dzamefe, the CEO of Caveman Watches, arranged for the veteran actor to be featured on one of their timeless billboards.