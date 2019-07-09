Ghanaians via social media expressed opposing views on the building of the chamber that was budgeted to cost taxpayers about $200m. Many considered it as a misplaced priority at the neglect of other things like schools under trees, poor roads among others.

With the voice of some celebrities like John Dumelo, Sarkodie, Kwaw Kese and others, a #DropThatChamber campaign was launched on social media and it has finally seen some result.

On Monday, 8th July, parliament after several consultations released a statement which said, “The board, has, upon reviewing presentations made to it by well-meaning Ghanaians, accordingly taken the development out of its present agenda.”

Reacting to this, Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has taken to his twitter platform to congratulated all those who joined in the campaign, adding that he is excited about the outcome.

He wrote “I’m glad parliament has finally decided to drop the chamber. Well done to the millions of voices out there who fought for this. Together let us make Ghana a better place.”

Are you excited too that the Chamber has been dropped? See John’s tweet below and share your thoughts with us.