The Facebook user, Richard Amoah, whilst commenting on a photo of DJ Switch, made known his sexual intention targeted at the 12-year-old. A comment which the former EC Boss has described as morally irresponsible.

Charlotte Osei posted a screenshot of the Facebook user's comment and wrote: "Dear Mr Richard Amoah, pls take note that ‘chopping’ a child is a criminal act. It is not a joke. And it’s morally reprehensible. Get treatment quickly!".

Ghanaian actress, Ama K Abebrese, has also condemned the comment. She posted a screenshot of Richard's comment plus his photo to shame him and raise an alarm about paedophiles like him who are threats to children in the society.

"This guy is called Richard Amoah and he feels justified in writing on the internet that he will ‘rape’ a child; DJ Switch. ‘Rape’ because a child cannot consent to sex with an adult. This disgusting man and people like this are in society," she wrote.

Ama K. Abebrese - Actor

The actress went on to add that "I speak with families of defiled children and there is nothing funny about this. This very abhorrent". So far, thousands of Ghanaian by way of commenting have also added their voices to condemn Richard's comment.

