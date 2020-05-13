The real estate mogul, who now goes by the name, Freedom Jacob Ceaser, decided to pamper his wife with an ultra-modern house and a brand new Panamera car as her birthday and mother’s day gift.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, Cheddar, drove his wife and three kids to the location of the new house which had the new car parked there and said to her “happy birthday to you, so you have a car and you have a house” and she replied, “thank you, Nana, thank you so much”.

The mother of three, Ruby, was also surprised with a saxophonist who showed up in the plush mansion to play the popular ‘happy birthday’ song to her whilst she was touring her new facility. Her children were also present and spoke about their father’s gesture to their mother.

Watch the video below.