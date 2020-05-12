The beautiful woman appeared online on Mother’s Day when one of her children shared her photos to celebrate her. Pulse.com.gh has gathered that she is the second wife of Despite and known as Aunty Ewurama.

Osei Kwame Despite's wife

To a higher extent, the Ghanaian millionaire has maintained a high level of privacy around his family, wives and children, therefore, the post became a rare time netizens are catching glimpses of ‘a Despite wife’.

Social media users have since been raving over the photos and a video of her which is making rounds online. It is not known yet to the media when it comes to how many children she has with the Ghanaian millionaire and how long they have been together, however, social media users have a lot to say about her.

Osei Kwame Despite's wife

An Instagram user @eleanoramoah, reacting to the video of her shared on a news blog wrote "Mother of 5 kids..she is really beautiful". Another @gh_choklatehadiza said "Abi the wives plenty.. don’t make the others jealous... post them one by one pls". @maamesikaboakye also commenting about her video said "Mother of 6 wooow Awurama is very beautiful"

