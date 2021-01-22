The 3 Music Awards CEO who served as NDC's spokesperson on Creative Arts during the 2020 campaign period said the veteran sound engineer who is currently the president of the Creative Arts Council is a perfect cut for the job.

"The deputy ministerial role may go to somebody like Mark Okraku Mantey for instance who also has a certain proven track record working in the industry…this is a proposal or designate for the ministry to see how he will bring his A-game on," Sadiq said.

Speaking during an interview with Ghanaweb.com following the President nominating Dr Awal Mohammed as the Minister Designate for the Tourism, Culture and Arts Ministry, Sadiq said: "One of the things, that has been a concern to a lot of people is whether he brings on board any massive achievement in the Business Development Ministry".

Nana Addo nominates Mohammed Awal to head Tourism, Arts and Culture ministry

He continued, "that is anything to regain the sector confidence because if the Business Development ministry was that successful, it follows the logic that the president perhaps may have kept it instead he scrapped it".

The showbiz pundit's opinion comes to add to motions filed by the likes of George Quaye and Hitz FM's Prince Tsegah who have all boldly opined that Mark Okraku Mantey will be good a fit the job, therefore, the President should consider nominating him.