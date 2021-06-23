Christabel Ekeh shows off ‘mystery’ man on social media, sparks dating rumours (PHOTOS)

She uploaded a photo gallery of an intimate moment with a mystery man and accompanied it with a caption that suggests that she has found love.

Christabel Ekeh used her usual “Thank you, Jesus,” caption and added that, “Love wins.”

Her fans and other social media users were surprised at her latter message, others congratulated her.

“Is that Christabel Ekeh’s boo anaaa agor) bi k3k3………is obvious she wants attention from the public nti no fellow bloggers let us help her trend wai……thank you, Jesus,” Instagram user ‘hiz__sarpomaah’ said about the photo.

Another user ‘imsmithken’ noted: “Eeeii this one di3 Thank You Jesus ampa.”

Christabel Ekeh has gone through ups and downs in her career as an actress, especially issues with her mental health.

In 2017, the graduate of the University of Ghana ‘fell from grace’ when she allegedly leaked her nude photos on her Instagram page and other social media platforms.

She allegedly shared the nude photographs herself which raised a lot of questions about her mental health.

Christabel Ekeh was later quoted to have said that she has always harboured the thoughts of posing nude for the cameras and decided to take those photos and share them on social media in 2017.

In 2018, similar nude photos of her and actor Samuel Bravo popped up again on social media.

But she turned over a new leaf when she started captioning her photos and posts ‘Thank you, Jesus’ on social media.

Since 2017, she has kept her relationship status on the low, probably due to fear of being judged or ridiculed on social media.