As pulse.com.gh reported, the singer welcomed a baby girl over the weekend and some celebrities have been reacting to her good news.

Latest to do so is her good friend Yvonne Nelson who was also present at her wedding about some five months ago. According to the actress who was speaking during an interview on Adom Tv, she was expecting Becca to have a child soon and she even informed her that they are waiting for her.

The YN Productions C.E.O who also expressed her excitement for the singer congratulated her and added that her daughter, Ryn Robert, will play with Becca’s daughter.

Well, that's good to know but Becca’s daughter will not only play with Ryn because she also has other mates like the new babies of John Dumelo, Fred Nuamah and Stonebwoy to be her playing colleagues and we can't actually wait to see all of them together.

Watch Yvonne's reaction to Becca's baby news below.