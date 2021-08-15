‘Cooking isn’t for me’ - Bridget Otoo says after frying fish for the first time (VIDEO)

"For the first time in my life, I learned how to fry fish. Cooking isn’t for me, I won’t do it again, I just want to focus on my books and business," she captioned the video shared on her Facebook wall.

The former TV3 news anchor ventured into business and political activism on social media after quitting her job with the Adesawe Kanda based media house. However, she has returned to the screens.

Interacting with fans last week about the brouhaha after Metro TV hired her, she said she had forgotten about TV and was enjoying selling cement and writing but she finally decided to join the team because of the MD's vision.

"Sometimes you meet people who have a certain vision, you buy into that vision and want to help them succeed and that is what I got with the Metro TV MD. Of course, you know they contacted me a few times and eventually I agreed,” Bridget Otoo said.

Pulse Ghana

However, after she reported for work, she was hit with a whirlwind over reports that a powerful man affiliated to NPP stormed Metro TV intending to stop Bridget Otoo from reading the news on because of her ties to the NDC.