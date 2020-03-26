Some few days, the couple shared their intention to gift items to the less privileged as the Coronavirus lockdown has distorted some business, rendering some people helpless whilst also in need of some essential items to manage the health crisis.

Today, the actress and her husband with their teams, hit the streets of Accra to share packages of toiletries, sanitizers among others to people. The generosity of the Ghanaian rapper and his wife also saw them donating some of the items to the Ghana police.

Sharing filmed highlights from their charity exercise, Medikal wrote "We couldn’t forget our Ghana Police and our brothers and sisters on the street! God be with us, stay safe guys #Covid19". Ghana has so far recorded confirmed 132 cases and 3 deaths.

Out of the alarm of a possible wide spread of the virus, people have been calling for a total lock down of the country, however, according to Nana Addo that will be difficult, therefore, the State apparatus will consider every option before that.

See more from Medikal and Fella Makafui's donation in the video below.