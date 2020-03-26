US-based Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu has contended that it’s wrong for the ‘altar’ (referring to the church) to be closed down per the Nana Addo’s directive.

Using a bible verse in 2 Chronicles 20:9 to back his claim, he said God will listen to our prayers if the altar is ‘activated’.

He revealed this in an Instagram post, saying: “'Should evil come upon us, the sword, or judgment, or pestilence, or famine, we will stand before this house and before You (for Your name is in this house) and cry to You in our distress, and You will hear and deliver us.'

“On Sunday I took time to explain what is going on, what presidents must do and what men of God should do ... While our members are home, it is time to run to the altar of God alone and plead mercy ... The altar carries power ... Let us activate it ... God will hear us .. let the church unite and fight together.”

But Nigerian afrobeats musician Mr Eazi has told him that God is omnipresent, adding that ‘let us stand in faith whilst obeying the laws of our land and the wisdom God has given to us Via our scientists.’

The “Bankulize” hitmaker replied Sonnie: “Sir I think the presence of God is not limited to the church building, also altars can be in your Bedroom! There was no internet in Solomon’s time! Now via TV, Radio, Books, Live Feed the spirit of God stays moving beyond physical contact! Let us stand in Faith whilst obeying the laws of our land & the wisdom God has given to us Via our scientists!”

Do you agree with Mr Eazi?