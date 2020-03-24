The couple who tied the knot about two weeks ago has announced that they will donation relief items to the people that the coronavirus lockdown may be having a toll on, as the world is practising social distancing which has forced some workers to stay at home.

Fella Makafui displayed items which include bandles of cash, sanitizers, toiletries among others on social media, as she calls on the less privileged to contact her management to receive any of their donations.

“My husband and I will be bringing some hand sanitizers, some envelopes (Cash), foodstuff and other items (Provisions) to those who can’t afford at the moment🙏🏾 . Kindly DM our management with your location and contact @i.am.richie & @flowdelly491 / or Call 0548503799” she wrote.

Medikal and Fella Makafui

Medikal also shared the same video with the caption on his Instagram page. Watch the video below that shows the items Mr and Mrs Frimpong are packaging to share to those who need it.