Court remands Elrad Salifu Amoako, seizes his Ghanaian and US passports

According to the police, he will be taken to the University of Ghana Hospital on Monday for a medical review.

Also, “his Ghanaian and US passports are to be deposited at the court on Monday, 4 November.”

Elrad was recently discharged from the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), where he had been hospitalised since the day of the crash. Following his discharge, a doctor’s letter indicated that, while he was fit to return home, he was not fit to be interrogated by the police.

The medical officer attending to the preacher’s son at the University of Ghana Hospital stated, “he is not fit to be interrogated by the police, even though he has been discharged from the hospital.”

Background

The car crash, which took place on Saturday, 12th October 2024, left two girls dead and three others critically injured.

The charges relate to the actions of their son, Elrad, who, while driving a Jaguar SUV (GN 7801-20), collided with a 4×4 Acura vehicle (GR 2542-23) driven by Joseph Ackah.

