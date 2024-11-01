Court remands Elrad Salifu Amoako, seizes his Ghanaian and US passports

Both his American and Ghanaian passports have been seized by the court, and he is scheduled to reappear on 7 November 2024.
The son of Prophet Salifu Amoako, who was involved in the fatal East Legon accident that claimed the lives of two juvenile girls, has been remanded after appearing before the Juvenile Court in Accra today, 1 November 2024.
According to the police, he will be taken to the University of Ghana Hospital on Monday for a medical review.
Also, “his Ghanaian and US passports are to be deposited at the court on Monday, 4 November.”
Elrad was recently discharged from the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), where he had been hospitalised since the day of the crash. Following his discharge, a doctor’s letter indicated that, while he was fit to return home, he was not fit to be interrogated by the police.
The medical officer attending to the preacher’s son at the University of Ghana Hospital stated, “he is not fit to be interrogated by the police, even though he has been discharged from the hospital.”
Background
The car crash, which took place on Saturday, 12th October 2024, left two girls dead and three others critically injured.
The charges relate to the actions of their son, Elrad, who, while driving a Jaguar SUV (GN 7801-20), collided with a 4×4 Acura vehicle (GR 2542-23) driven by Joseph Ackah.
CCTV footage from the crash revealed the moment Elrad, who was driving a Jaguar SUV, collided with another vehicle at a junction, leading to a fire that claimed the lives of the victims. The Ghana National Fire Service confirmed these details, with Assistant Division Officer (ADO) Alex King Nartey providing additional insight during an interview on Adom FM.