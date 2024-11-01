ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Court remands Elrad Salifu Amoako, seizes his Ghanaian and US passports

Dorcas Agambila

The son of Prophet Salifu Amoako, who was involved in the fatal East Legon accident that claimed the lives of two juvenile girls, has been remanded after appearing before the Juvenile Court in Accra today, 1 November 2024.

Pastor Salifu's 16-year son behind gory accident, footage shows him speeding
Pastor Salifu's 16-year son behind gory accident, footage shows him speeding

Both his American and Ghanaian passports have been seized by the court, and he is scheduled to reappear on 7 November 2024.

Recommended articles

According to the police, he will be taken to the University of Ghana Hospital on Monday for a medical review.

Pastor Salifu Amoako and ex-wife arrested over their son's accident
Pastor Salifu Amoako and ex-wife arrested over their son's accident Pastor Salifu Amoako and ex-wife arrested over their son's accident Pulse Ghana

Also, “his Ghanaian and US passports are to be deposited at the court on Monday, 4 November.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Elrad was recently discharged from the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), where he had been hospitalised since the day of the crash. Following his discharge, a doctor’s letter indicated that, while he was fit to return home, he was not fit to be interrogated by the police.

The medical officer attending to the preacher’s son at the University of Ghana Hospital stated, “he is not fit to be interrogated by the police, even though he has been discharged from the hospital.”

Pastor Salifu Amoako and mother of his son arrested over their child's accident
Pastor Salifu Amoako and mother of his son arrested over their child's accident Pastor Salifu Amoako and mother of his son arrested over their child's accident Pulse Ghana

The car crash, which took place on Saturday, 12th October 2024, left two girls dead and three others critically injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

The charges relate to the actions of their son, Elrad, who, while driving a Jaguar SUV (GN 7801-20), collided with a 4×4 Acura vehicle (GR 2542-23) driven by Joseph Ackah.

East Legon Accident: UGMC's Dr. Salawu blocks police questioning of Elrad Salifu Amoako
East Legon Accident: UGMC's Dr. Salawu blocks police questioning of Elrad Salifu Amoako Pulse Ghana

CCTV footage from the crash revealed the moment Elrad, who was driving a Jaguar SUV, collided with another vehicle at a junction, leading to a fire that claimed the lives of the victims. The Ghana National Fire Service confirmed these details, with Assistant Division Officer (ADO) Alex King Nartey providing additional insight during an interview on Adom FM.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Meek Mill has since deleted the video.Getty/Gilbert Carrasquillo; Twitter/MeekMill

Meek Mill returning to Ghana again, plans to visit slave castles

Ayra Starr is currently single (MIKEY OSHAI)

Ayra Starr says she wont date a musician, even in her dreams

PRESEC OUT OF NSMQ 2024

PRESEC in 'de9al' as Botwe boys snatch their possible 9th trophy win from them

John Mahama covered cost of my mother’s funeral – Bukom Banku thanks ex-President

'I want to be the IGP if John Mahama wins in 2024' - Bukom Banku