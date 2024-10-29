East Legon Accident: UGMC's Dr. Salawu blocks police questioning of Elrad Salifu Amoako

This development has heightened suspicions and concerns among all parties involved, as the move appears to be a deliberate attempt to hinder the police in their efforts to bring justice to the families of the deceased victims and to stall the judicial process.

“It is unbelievable and shocking that a doctor will go ahead to discharge the boy from the hospital after undergoing all the various processes of healthcare, and yet that same doctor has written a note to the police saying the boy cannot be interrogated by the police until he, the same doctor, says so. How is this fair to the families who are going through this difficult time? Why is the doctor bent on preventing the police from doing their work?” a family member of one of the victims lamented.

A staff member of UGMC, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “This is very strange; the boy is looking strong and in good shape, so we cannot understand why Dr. Fred Salawu appears to be shielding him from the police. It seems Dr. Salawu is being motivated by something else because this is very strange. It is just not fair to the girls who died and their families. Will this special treatment be extended to every person, or is it because his father has money and influence?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, sources indicate that the police are disappointed with the stance of the medical officer, as all efforts to get the suspect interrogated are impeded by the physician.

Nonetheless, officers of the Ghana Police are keeping an eye on the suspect until such time as the medical officer clears him as fit for an encounter with the law enforcement agency.