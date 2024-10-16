Court sets date for Martha Ankomah vs Lilwin case as out-of-court settlement fails

Back in July, there were discussions about a possible settlement, leading to a court adjournment.

However, as the plaintiff’s counsel, Nii Apatu Plange, stated in court on 15 October 2024, “We made our proposals to the intermediary, but he later informed us that it did not seem the defendant was ready for settlement, so I will say that settlement could not be achieved.” Consequently, he urged, “We pray the matter proceeds.”

Justice Forson Agyapong Baah adjourned the case to 5 November 2024, noting, “In the circumstances, the case is adjourned to 5th November 2024, for hearing to begin at 8:30 a.m. Let hearing notices, along with today’s notes, be issued and served on the defendant.” The plaintiff, Martha Ankomah, was present, but LilWin, the defendant, was absent from court, as was his legal representation.

The suit stems from a viral video where LilWin allegedly disparaged Ankomah, undermining her status in the film industry. Ankomah claims that these remarks, coupled with statements that she refused to work with Kumawood actors, are defamatory.

In her statement of claim, she describes herself as “a distinguished actress who has featured in a number of movie productions both in Ghana and Nigeria for more than 20 years.” She demands:

a) GH¢5 million in damages for the defamatory statements

b) Compensatory damages for harm done to her reputation

c) Aggravated damages for reckless publication

d) A public apology and retraction from LilWin

e) An injunction against future defamatory remarks

f) Legal costs

Background

Background information in the suit reveals that LilWin’s alleged comments followed Ankomah’s interview on Accra FM, where she discussed her hesitancy to feature in Kumawood films, particularly those with “witchcraft” themes.