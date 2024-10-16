ADVERTISEMENT
Court sets date for Martha Ankomah vs Lilwin case as out-of-court settlement fails

Dorcas Agambila

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as LilWin, faces a GH¢5 million defamation suit filed by actress Martha Ankomah, as revealed in Accra’s High Court.

Lilwin apologises to Martha Ankomah for defamatory remarks: 'I didn't mean those words'
Attempts for an out-of-court settlement have failed, prompting the plaintiff's lawyers to request that the case proceed in court.

Back in July, there were discussions about a possible settlement, leading to a court adjournment.

Martha Ankomah and LilWin
However, as the plaintiff’s counsel, Nii Apatu Plange, stated in court on 15 October 2024, “We made our proposals to the intermediary, but he later informed us that it did not seem the defendant was ready for settlement, so I will say that settlement could not be achieved.” Consequently, he urged, “We pray the matter proceeds.”

Justice Forson Agyapong Baah adjourned the case to 5 November 2024, noting, “In the circumstances, the case is adjourned to 5th November 2024, for hearing to begin at 8:30 a.m. Let hearing notices, along with today’s notes, be issued and served on the defendant.” The plaintiff, Martha Ankomah, was present, but LilWin, the defendant, was absent from court, as was his legal representation.

Martha Ankomah
Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana

The suit stems from a viral video where LilWin allegedly disparaged Ankomah, undermining her status in the film industry. Ankomah claims that these remarks, coupled with statements that she refused to work with Kumawood actors, are defamatory.

In her statement of claim, she describes herself as “a distinguished actress who has featured in a number of movie productions both in Ghana and Nigeria for more than 20 years.” She demands:

a) GH¢5 million in damages for the defamatory statements

b) Compensatory damages for harm done to her reputation

c) Aggravated damages for reckless publication

d) A public apology and retraction from LilWin

e) An injunction against future defamatory remarks

f) Legal costs

Lil Win
Lil Win Pulse Ghana

Background information in the suit reveals that LilWin’s alleged comments followed Ankomah’s interview on Accra FM, where she discussed her hesitancy to feature in Kumawood films, particularly those with “witchcraft” themes.

LilWin’s alleged outburst included remarks questioning her fame and branding her as reliant on male sponsorship. Ankomah disputes these statements, insisting she’s “gained respectability among members of the movie and creative industry, movie lovers, friends, and well-wishers” through years of dedicated work.

