LilWin seeks out-of-court settlement with Martha Ankomah over ₵5m defamation suit

Lilwin and Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana

The judge, Justice Forson Agyapong Baah, had ordered LilWin to be notified of the hearing and court notes, as he was absent and unrepresented at the previous session.

How it started

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Martha Ankomah filed a defamation lawsuit against LilWin following his disparaging remarks about her in a viral video. Ankomah claims LilWin's statements damaged her reputation and that of the textile brand GTP.

Lilwin and Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana

She is seeking GH₵5 million in damages, compensatory and aggravated damages, an apology, a retraction, and an injunction against further defamatory statements.

The lawsuit stems from LilWin's response to Ankomah's comments on Accra FM, where she had said she was interested in collaborating with Kumawood actors due to their storylines. LilWin, in a video response, embarked on a barrage of insults against the actress, leading to the suit.

She among other demands, asked the court for damages to the tune of five million Ghana cedis, compensatory damages, an injunction against the defendant as well as an order compelling him to publish an apology and retraction of his statements.

ADVERTISEMENT