‘Criss Waddle is a fool; nobody will die for him again’ - Showboy

Showboy related that Criss Waddle has never invested or managed Medikal as he makes the media know.

He added that the relationship between Shatta Wale and Medikal has developed deeper than it used to be.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Showboy claims that he is currently serving a jail term and suffering for Criss Waddle, but he lied about him.

“Chris Waddle dier he is a foolish fool, and nobody will die or sacrifice for him again…yes I believe what I’m saying. Medical will always Shatta Wale over Chris Waddle. Waddle doesn’t invest or manage Medikal he just dey claim CEO lol.

I believe Shatta Wale and Mdk in friends deeper than blood. Chris Waddle dier a big-time fan fooler. I sit in prison for him and suffer alone, and he still lied to me…Gyimi3 berma,” he wrote on Instagram.