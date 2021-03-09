Yesterday, the two celebrities had a heated political banter on Twitter over President Nana Akufo-Addo’s tweet about Ghana’s independence on March 6.

"64 years ago, we freed our nation, Ghana, from the shackles of colonialism and imperialism. We were the first nation, in colonial Africa, to gain our independence from the colonial power, and, thus, became the torchbearer of the struggle for liberation of the African continent," Nana Addo tweeted.

Bridget responded to Nana Addo's tweet by asking: "You and who freed ‘our Nation’?"

D-Black deemed Bridget’s question as ‘disrespectful’ and asked her to ask questions respectfully through the right channel.

But in Bridget’s rebuttal, she dragged D-Black’s daughter into the banter, asking him not to "pass that tragedy to your daughter".

"You were raised not to question things, please don’t pass that tragedy to your daughter. Perhaps If you had asked questions, you wouldn’t have ended up at Dr UN’s Awards. Thank You," she tweeted.

D-Black immediately bounced back with a grand slam, labelling her as ‘childless’.

“Sir, She won’t get it till she has a child of her own so it’s fine,” he tweeted.