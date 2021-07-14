'D Black is not my spec, it's sad people think he is piping me' - S3fa (WATCH)

In pusle.com.gh exclusive interview, the 'E Choke' singer said though they are both grown and can decide to do anything, they are not each other's type when it even comes to preference in choosing partners.

"We are all grown, we are matured, we can decide to have something to do with each other but he is not my spec and I am not his spec, that's what people do not understand," she told pulse.com.gh's Sel The Bomb who hosted her for the chat.

On how she's been taking the rumours, she said "people are not going to stop so I just decided I am not going to pay attention to that because I know it's not happening and I can't keep telling people it's not happening, it's sad everywhere I go I have to answer that question".

Pulse Ghana