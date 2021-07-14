RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'D Black is not my spec, it's sad people think he is piping me' - S3fa (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

S3fa is tired of the speculation that she has something going on with her boss so she is drawing the boundaries clear.

D Black and S3fa
D Black and S3fa

According to the singer who has one of the hottest songs in Ghana at the moment, it has become annoying that rumour-mongers are always suspecting she's been sleeping with D Black, who is the owner of the record label she is signed on.

Recommended articles

In pusle.com.gh exclusive interview, the 'E Choke' singer said though they are both grown and can decide to do anything, they are not each other's type when it even comes to preference in choosing partners.

www.instagram.com

"We are all grown, we are matured, we can decide to have something to do with each other but he is not my spec and I am not his spec, that's what people do not understand," she told pulse.com.gh's Sel The Bomb who hosted her for the chat.

On how she's been taking the rumours, she said "people are not going to stop so I just decided I am not going to pay attention to that because I know it's not happening and I can't keep telling people it's not happening, it's sad everywhere I go I have to answer that question".

D-Black poses with Black Avenue Muzik signees
D-Black poses with Black Avenue Muzik signees Pulse Ghana

"I think it's sad because the fact that someone believes in my talent and wants to invest in me and support my passion does not necessarily mean the person is piping me," S3fa said and later disclosed her relationship status and kind of man in the video below.

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

TB Joshua has been buried; check out his final resting place (photos)

TB Joshua has been buried; check out the final resting place

Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Market chairman dies on top of his wife’s salesgirl after taking aphrodisiac

Man dies during sex competition after finishing the seventh round

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless [Global]