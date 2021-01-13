Prince David Osei, who is now a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and played a major role in Nana Akufo-Addo’s re-election, has shared a selfie he took with three of his female fans who are supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Prior to the December 7, 2020, general elections, the “Nana Means King” actor faced a backlash for endorsing the then-presidential candidate of the NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo, and campaigning for him.

But this didn’t stop him from supporting the incumbent government. He fought back in a series of fierce Instagram clapbacks.

And now, he says people should be careful of their friends who always hide behind them. He said such friends always hide behind ‘because they don’t want certain people to know they f*ck with you on certain levels, because of what they think others will say when they find out you guys close.’

He said those friends would later come for favours when they need help, adding that in 2021, his fans should ‘tell your neighbour we won’t be fooled anymore’.

“With my NDC fans the other day, I did one, they did two that is the! Meanwhile, be careful of people who call themselves friends but always hiding behind because they don’t want certain people to know they f*ck with you on certain levels, because of what they think others will say when they find out you guys close. Yet they always come to you for favours and help whenever they need one! My problem is why don’t they go to the so call friends they outdoor? 2021 tell your neighbour we won’t be foolish anymore .. Is there not a cause?” he captioned the photo.

