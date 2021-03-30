RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido captured kissing Young M.A's ex-girlfriend, deepening split rumours with Chioma (PHOTOS)

Nigerian afrobeats star Davido is taking things a bit further with his newfound love after they were filmed holding hands while stepping out last month.

Mya Yafai, a popular Instagram model who is also the ex-girlfriend of American rapper Young M.A, seems to have stolen the “Aye” hitmaker’s heart after their first date in February this year.

The two were spotted holding hands in Sint Maarten, sparking dating rumours and alleged split with fiancée Chioma.

And now, they have moved a bit further as they are caught in more public displays of affection (PDA).

A few hours ago, Davido, who is on a holiday in the United States, was captured kissing and caressing Mya Yafai.

The new twist threw social media into a frenzy, with the majority of Davido’s followers bashing him for cheating on his wife-to-be.

“The crazy part she know he got a whole fiancé and yet you still think that’s cute sis no mam,” Instagram user queenmiya__ said.

“It’s the disrespect for me,” said Instagram user ‘somethingaboutlexi’.

“This is why I’ll prefer to have a man wife me before tying me down with a baby. I remembered when he promised Chioma heaven on earth. Just look at him... tueh,” furious Instagram user ‘nene_george’ stated.

Another user ‘msfrenchie_’ added: “Smh these men ain’t got no shame, and these woman lord all these men out here but you want one that’s engaged.”

