The “Aye” hitmaker took social media by storm yesterday when he shared a video of the luxury and expensive vehicle on his Instagram story.

Lamborghini, which is worth thousands of dollars, is the latest addition to his fleet of luxury cars.

A few days ago, Davido told Bounce Radio that he isn’t as rich as his siblings and would be richer when he stops doing music, but his passion keeps him on.

He disclosed that if he worked at his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, he would be worth billions of dollars.

However, he ditched the billions for music because he ‘loves the craft’.

“If I don’t do music today, I will still be rich. My siblings are richer than me,” he disclosed. “If I work in my dad’s power plant I will be a billionaire in dollars.”

Davido, who is making waves with his latest single “FEM”, added: “I am only doing music because I love the craft.”

He shared a photo with his latest toy and accompanied with the caption: “I could get used to this..... to God be the glory!!!!”

This is not the only expensive car he owns. He owns a fleet of expensive cars which include Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2019, Bentley Bentayga, Range Rover Sport and Mercedes-Benz GLE class 450.

Watch as Davido shows off his Lamborghini below.