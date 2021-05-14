Dee Wills: Duncan William’s son receives 'double slap' from video vixen

According to Dee Wills, the video vixen known on Twitter as ‘iamabrokwa’ told him point-blank that she wasn't allowed to shoot music videos.

Fast forward to this week, the same video vixen twerked for King Promise in his last music video for his song “Slow Down”.

“I asked this girl to do a music video for me three years ago, you “weren’t allowed” but now you’re shaking botos for King Promise.. congrats sis you made it,” he tweeted (now deleted).

But the video vixen was swift to clapback and repeat the same statement she made some years ago.

“Dear I’m sorry if I said “WERENT allowed “ I should have said plainly “I won’t do “ ... so I’m in my house come and beat me. I shoot for who I wanna ... if you don’t get it .. sorry, God is Amazing ..we made it..we been making it,” she tweeted.