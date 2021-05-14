RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Dee Wills: Duncan William’s son receives 'double slap' from video vixen

David Mawuli

Son of Ghanaian preacher Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Daniel Duncan-Williams’s attempt to shame a video vixen who refused to appear in his music video some years ago failed miserably.

Dee Wills, who is very controversial on Twitter, took to the platform on Friday, May 14, to slam a video vixen who rejected his offer some years ago but appeared in King Promise’s latest music video.

According to Dee Wills, the video vixen known on Twitter as ‘iamabrokwa’ told him point-blank that she wasn't allowed to shoot music videos.

Fast forward to this week, the same video vixen twerked for King Promise in his last music video for his song “Slow Down”.

“I asked this girl to do a music video for me three years ago, you “weren’t allowed” but now you’re shaking botos for King Promise.. congrats sis you made it,” he tweeted (now deleted).

But the video vixen was swift to clapback and repeat the same statement she made some years ago.

“Dear I’m sorry if I said “WERENT allowed “ I should have said plainly “I won’t do “ ... so I’m in my house come and beat me. I shoot for who I wanna ... if you don’t get it .. sorry, God is Amazing ..we made it..we been making it,” she tweeted.

Twitter started trolling immediately the vixen fired back.

