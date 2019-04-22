The 23-year-old Ghanaian video vixen, disclosed that within a period of about 3 years, she has had sexual encounters with over nice men.

Among these men, Pamela confirmed that one of them is a popular married Ghanaian musician, whom she once appeared in his music video. She mentioned that she once worked with Coded and Captain Planet, all of 4x4 fame but did not disclose which exact musician she had an affair with.

Pamela who also appeared in a music video for Sarkodie, added that she rarely made anything significant from her encounter with these men apart from some money in her bank account and some rents paid for her.

Delay after listening to Miss Odame’s tales of survival and how she willingly dropped out of school, advised her that she is still young and can acquire some education to live a purposeful life.

The host of the show then made a promise that should Pamela agree to return to school, she’ll fund her education. To this, the video vixen accepted the offer and said she’ll surely return to school.

Watch more from the interview below.