Deloris “Delay” Frimpong-Manso lands Influencer Deal with Malta Guinness

Broadcast personality, Deloris “Delay” Frimpong-Manso is reported to have landed a four-month influencer deal with Ghana’s leading non-alcoholic malt beverage brand, Malta Guinness.

The brand announced Wednesday that Delay and eight others will spearhead the third phase of its #Rekognize campaign through a series of social media posts and engagements aimed at connecting with the brand’s consumers in a relevant and meaningful way.

The other influencers engaged by Malta Guinness for the campaign include Afrobeats/ highlife musician Mr. Drew, singer/songwriter/rapper Worlasi, Radio and TV host Giovani Caleb, YOLO actor Aaron Adatsi, celebrity TV presenter Regina Van- Helvert, Medical Doctor and show host Dr. Vanessa Mensah- Karbo, Actor David Chiderah and YouTube sensation Aaliyah Sankofa, among others.

As social media evolves and matures, the thirsts and expectations of consumers for authentic content have increased exponentially, leading more and more brands to tap into influencer marketing. Malta Guinness is one such brand that is navigating its way through the age of social media enlightenment within the Soft drinks category.

The Malta Guinness #Rekognize campaign is a brand-in-culture campaign based on a tense cultural insight that “Ghanaians don’t support each other’s dreams and ambitions”. It was launched to provoke a national debate drawing attention and belief behind the brand’s 30th anniversary campaign “Celebrate Our Own”. The first phase of the campaign saw Malta Guinness facilitate conversations via digital and radio channels to encourage Ghanaians to celebrate their own.

In the second phase, the brand, in a move to celebrate talented Ghanaians, threw a challenge to nine (9) selected graphic designers in a competition dubbed “The Rekognize Design Contest”. Their task to create an original design that would encapsulate all the brand stands for and supports, is what has led to the iconic limited edition packaging of the brand, seen on the market since November 2020.

The third phase will see the brand leverage the power of influencers to ignite an atmosphere where Ghanaians infect each other with optimism, hope and positivity. This will be done through activities such as #SpreadGood where Malta Guinness will sponsor influencer marketing campaigns for Ghanaian entrepreneurs, thereby #Rekognizing their hustle and helping to bring them closer to fulfilling their dreams.

Malta Guinness is boosting its influencer marketing as it seeks to connect authentically, communicate tangibly with consumers as well as invest in the co-creation of marketing content, with these influencers.

