Post going viral on social media indicates that Dennis has left home four days ago and he hasn't returned with his phone is off. He is reported to have booked a cab with one of the cab-hailing apps on Friday to Ablekuma on Friday night.

Family and friends of Dennis are worried, therefore, pleading with the public to assist in looking for the young actor. Excerpt of the post in circulation reads "If you have seen this gentleman @denniscobblah A.KA Swallow kindly dm or call this number 050943086 for a reward".

Dennis, 29, is a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and had a stint with YFM as a radio presenter after he emerged winner of a radio reality show dubbed 'The One'.

See some of the viral posts about Dennis' disappearance below.