Kennedy Osei, eldest son of Osei Kwame Despite, married Tracy Ameyaw in a traditional wedding ceremony in Accra on Thursday February 13, 2020.

He later followed up with an extravagant white wedding ceremony on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

However, one of Kennedy's groomsmen was his junior brother, Kwame Osei.

He posed beautifully with his 'girlfriend', according to dailycelebritiesnews in a post on Instagram.

Kennedy and Tracy's wedding comes as one of the most expensive ones Accra has seen following the display of the Ghanaian millionare’s affluence as his first son marries in style.

Kennedy, who proposed to Tracy on a flight, came in a convoy led by horsemen with a range of luxury cars including a Tesla, Rolls Royces, G Wagons among others. Watch the video below for more.