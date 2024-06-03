Diana Asamoah causes arrest of another pastor of her church (video)

She revealed that an associate pastor, referred to as Apostle, had accessed her bank account and used the funds for betting and extravagant online purchases, including shopping on Amazon.

Pulse Ghana

"Because the money was not his, he was placing bets in the thousands," she explained. A detailed analysis revealed digital expenditures totalling GH₵31,000 on betting, Amazon, and other online transactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He was on a spending spree because he hadn't earned the money," she added. The suspect, known as Apostle, is currently in police custody.

In April, Diana Asamoah had another pastor arrested for stealing GH₵4,000 from her mobile wallet. "He translates my sermons into English and reads the Bible for me. He speaks in tongues and sometimes leads in my absence.

Pulse Ghana

He has begged for forgiveness before, and I have pardoned him," she said about the earlier offender.

She attributed the ease of uncovering the theft to digital advancements spearheaded by NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Holy Spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thanks to the Holy Spirit and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's digitalisation efforts, everything is simpler. He admitted to seeing my secret code during a transaction and transferred GH₵4,000, intending to spend it on personal pleasures," she stated in April.