I understand God better that's why my dressing has changed - Diana Asamoah says

Speaking during the interview after she was asked why she had recently changed her dressing style, Diana Asamoah explained that Christianity is about one's personal beliefs or faith, not one's outfits.

She lamented how some Ghanaians have constantly branded pastors and other religious personalities who wear jeans as having fallen from grace.

She continued that some people dress modestly and look holy yet engage in all vices; hence, people should not judge others based on their outfits.