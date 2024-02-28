In an exclusive interview with KOFI TV, she responded to questions about her altered fashion choices.
I understand God better that's why my dressing has changed - Diana Asamoah says
Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah has addressed viral reports and criticism regarding her recent change in dressing style, emphasizing that Christianity is a matter of personal faith rather than outward appearance.
Speaking during the interview after she was asked why she had recently changed her dressing style, Diana Asamoah explained that Christianity is about one's personal beliefs or faith, not one's outfits.
She lamented how some Ghanaians have constantly branded pastors and other religious personalities who wear jeans as having fallen from grace.
She continued that some people dress modestly and look holy yet engage in all vices; hence, people should not judge others based on their outfits.
Diana Asamoah added that Christianity is a school for those interested in learning it patiently, adding that God would teach those interested.
