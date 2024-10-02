Diddy sexually abused 95 individuals, 25 minors, including 9 year old - Attorney

During a press conference on October 1, attorney Tony Buzbee said his firm and another called the AVA Law Group had received allegations against Combs by "more than 3,285 individuals.""After vetting we now represent 120 individuals who intend to bring civil claims in civil court against Sean 'Diddy' Combs as well as claims against many other individuals and entities that we will name as defendants as we file these individual cases," Buzbee said.Buzbee said the 120 individuals are from more than 25 states — with the majority living in California, New York, Georgia, and Florida — and their lawsuits would be filed individually in the next 30 days at different courts across the US. He added that the alleged incidents took place between 1991 to 2024, with the majority after 2015.Buzbee said: "The claims we intend to bring will include the following: violent sexual assault or rape, sexual abuse, facilitated sex with a controlled substance, false imprisonment, compelling prostitution, sexual misconduct, dissemination of video recordings, and sexual abuse of minors."Buzbee said half of the group are men, half women, and 25 were minors at the time of the alleged assaults. "Our youngest victim at the time of the occurrence was nine years old. We have an individual who was 14 years old. We have one who was 15," Buzbee said.Buzbee said that the legal teams started speaking to individuals in the months leading up to Combs' indictment in September the indictment itself encouraged more individuals to come forward.He added that 55% of the individuals filed reports to the authorities or a hospital, and some had spoken to the FBI."You should know to the extent the clients feel comfortable, we also intend to make these individuals available to the authorities specifically to the FBI," Buzbee said. A representative for Combs did not immediately respond to a comment request from BI. Correction: May 24, 2024 — An earlier version of this story misstated the date that Cassie Ventura spoke out. It was May 23, 2024, not May 23, 2023

Business Insider USA