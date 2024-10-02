Diddy sexually abused 95 individuals, 25 minors, including 9 year old - Attorney

A Texas-based attorney, Tony Buzbee, announced Tuesday that he represents 120 individuals in civil lawsuits for the horrifying allegations spanning the last three decades.
Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal troubles have quadrupled as he is now being accused of sexually assaulting 25 minors, including a 9-year-old, during a shocking press conference.
"I want to focus on the ages of these victims. When we talk about the ages of these victims when the conduct occurred, it's shocking," Buzbee warned before revealing that Diddy's youngest victim was just nine years old when the rapper sexually assaulted them.
"This individual, who was nine years old at the time, was taken to an audition in New York City with Bad Boy Records; other boys were there to audition as well," Buzbee told reporters.
Mr Tony Buzbee further alleged that all of the kids were seeking TV or music careers, and they were promised, "I'll make you a star." He continued, "This individual was sexually abused allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio with the promise to both his parents and himself of getting a record deal."
Buzbee shared other similar stories, alleging that Combs once forced another minor to "perform oral sex" on him in exchange for a record deal.
"Another instance, an individual 15 years old at the time, was flown to New York City to attend a party, where she was drugged and then taken to a private room allegedly in the presence of Mr.Combs," Buzbee continued. "This female individual was raped, and then other individuals took turns raping her."
The attorney further noted that the group of 120 accusers is "evenly divided by males and females. We will expose the enablers behind closed doors who enabled this conduct. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates."
According to Buzbee,his team has "collected pictures, video [and] texts" with evidence from the alleged assaults. During the conference, Buzbee warned that "many powerful people" and "many dirty secrets" will be exposed soon, emphasising that some of the names involved "will shock" people.
Buzbee said the dozens of allegations involve "violent sexual assault or rape, facilitated sex with a controlled substance, dissemination of video recordings [and] sexual abuse of minors." The Texas-based attorney also pointed out that the long list of accusers goes back to 1991.
Buzbee also revealed plans to file lawsuits in various states, including Texas, California, Georgia, Florida, and New York, within 30 days. Shortly after the press conference, Combs' legal team again proclaimed his innocence.
"As Mr Combs' legal team has emphasised, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus," they said.
"That said, Mr Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."
Combs, 54, is currently jailed in Brooklyn, NY, after being arrested on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution two weeks ago. The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper pleaded not guilty but was denied bail.