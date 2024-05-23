Diddy's 2003 sexual assault accuser still has unwashed clothes from that night

According to McKinney's lawsuit, she met Diddy in 2003, believing he could help advance her modelling career. However, she claims that during their encounter, she was plied with marijuana and alcohol before being forced to perform oral sex on the rapper.

Business Insider USA

McKinney first gained attention as a model at age 17, winning MTV's inaugural 'Model Mission' beauty pageant in 1998.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her early success led to an invitation to a Men's Fashion Week event in 2003 in New York City, where she was introduced to Diddy through a person referred to in the lawsuit as "the designer."

The designer arranged for McKinney to meet Diddy, giving her a complete makeover to impress him. This makeover included new hair extensions to appear platinum blonde and an eye-catching outfit.

Crystal McKinney Pulse Ghana

The outfit, which McKinney claims to have kept for over two decades, consisted of a black leather coat with a fur hood, a translucent chiffon beige v-cut shirt, a fur-lined handbag, and jewel-encrusted jeans. McKinney states she kept the clothes due to the traumatic events that followed, storing them unwashed in her closet wrapped in plastic.

Early in the evening of the alleged assault, McKinney said she was taken to meet Diddy at the Cipriani Downtown restaurant in Manhattan, where he was dining with others, including the designer. The lawsuit claims Diddy made public sexual advances towards McKinney throughout the dinner and continually refilled her glass of wine.

ADVERTISEMENT

American rapper and entrepreneur Sean Love 'Diddy' Combs Pulse Live Kenya

Diddy allegedly boasted of his influence over the fashion world and whispered in her ear that she was "going to make it big" in her career. His behavior was described as "flirtatious, bordering on leering." After dinner, Diddy told her to call him later, and she met up with him at his studio in Midtown Manhattan later that night.

McKinney claims that upon arrival, she found Diddy drinking and smoking weed with friends. She joined them but eventually had enough and wanted to stop. However, Diddy allegedly continued to ply her with substances. She claims Diddy then pulled her into a back room and forced her to perform oral sex on him despite her protests, leaving her feeling "panicked and physically sick."

McKinney said she passed out at the studio and woke up in the back of a taxi heading to the designer's apartment. Following the incident, McKinney alleges her career "dwindled and evaporated entirely," believing Diddy "blackballed" her, which cost her career opportunities.

Fashion Designer Roberto Cavalli and Crystal McKinney Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

She attempted suicide in 2004 due to the alleged incident and has been constantly reminded of it through the years as Diddy remained an inescapable presence in music, television, and film.