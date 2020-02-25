The 2019 Ghana DJ Awards’ “DJ of the Year” award-winner is currently in Los Angeles, California, for business meetings.

And luckily for her, she ran into the “Ma” actress and other stars in Hollywood.

She shared a photo with the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning actress on her Instagram on Tuesday, February 25, saying having a photo with her was an honour.

DJ Switch captioned the photo: “It's an honor running into @octaviaspencer today! I hope our paths cross again! Thanks for the picture!!”

She also met LA-based Rock band, Love Ghost, saying it ‘it was so humble’ meeting them and added that may their meeting bring hope to the youth and the future.

“Was so humbled meeting the great @danbellcasting_official with the amazing @loveghost_official May our meeting bring hope to the youth and the future,” she captioned the second photo.