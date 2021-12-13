RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DKB visits Akuapem Poloo in prison after Fada Dickson's advice to forgive her (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

DKB has announced that he has forgiven Akuapem Poloo as he visited the actress in prison today.

The comedian and jailed actress were once good friends before the latter was jailed for the first time. Akuapem Poloo after her release based on bail accused DKB of taking GHC4,000 from a donor on her behalf and has refused to pick her calls.

DKB later on Thursday, April 29, reported actress Akuapem Poloo to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service as he advanced the process to sue her for defamation.

Though he later dropped the case without saying much, he has now disclosed that he has forgiven the actress. He confirmed this in a new video of himself with a member from Akuapem Poloo's team.

According to him, he visited the actress at the Nsawam prison where he decided to go and give the convicted actress some relief items.

"Forgiveness is for humanity! To err is human. Thanks for the advice @faddick," he wrote on Instagram after sharing the video below.

The actress was convicted and jailed for 90 days in April 2021 but she secured bail after her lawyers filed for an appeal. At a hearing last week, the High Court in Accra has dismissed the appeal filed by Akuapem Poloo that sought to challenge the jail term.

The verdict has seen the mother of one sent back to prison to continue her sentence.

