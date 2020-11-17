On Sunday, Funny Face accused Vanessa – the mother of his twins – of domestic abuse and also accused Adom TV’s Maame Yeboah Asiedu of breaking his home after previously blaming Kalybos and Lil Win.

The “Cow and Chicken” series producer and actor is back after his wife granted an interview to Zionfelix and said Funny Face rather abused her.

Funny Face has dropped a new video of his baby mama having a confrontation with him and saying she had taken a ‘car key’ and has reported the comedian to the police.

He captioned the video (unedited): “Vanessa you grant interview with @zionfelixdotcom and disgrace and lie on me like dis Vanessa ... ? Aoh Vanessa if you kill me today .. you will leave to regret dis in future ... people have talk to me not to drop more videos .. I have 23 wicked videos of u Vanessa maltreating me in dis house .. slapping me here and der .. in all with tears I shake my head and say let me do my best for #ELLAandBELLA to grow with us .. Vanessa I told u my fear ... “ which is .. pls don’t let my issue go out .. I have plenty enemies in dis game cos I have stayed relevant for 20 yrs in da game .. and it’s a record .. so no matter what .. pls never betray me “ Vanessa , da very day I said dis to you dats when u realized am emotional .. even when da children were crawling and they fall and they are crying I cry with dem .. so u authomatically noticed .. am da cash cow in ur life now “ Vanessa tell da world what you did to “ Aseda ur 7 years old daughters father head and tv .. dat made him left u and ur daughter for 4 years like u told me .. all da dirty things u said abt dis boy .. yet he is still da guy u will be on phone for hours with .. when I caught u one time .. what did u say .. “ I miss him you know “ what did I do .. I joke abt it and said eigh Vanessa enti aware3r yi 3b3 ur yie ni ? U chuckle .. I knew from da start dat u never loved me .. when i noticed u have tattoos names of guys on ur Body but yet none of dem stayed wit u .. I knew I have found a knife not a wife… but dat time u were pregnant with #EllaandBella one month .. and ooh boy how u have used dis pregnancy to frustrate my life and till even given birth .. you still have da guts to come lie on me .. Aswear .. I will drop all da videos .. dis one u called police on me for nothing . Because I said am going to town u said I shouldn’t go .. I will go , u won’t go noooorrrr kpa blow for my one eye .. even when I was recording you dis video my one eye was closed .. but because am like a rag to you and u know deep withing u I can’t release dis videos .. u and Maame yeboah ASIEDU are comjng for da kill .. I now understand what she was really counseling u .. I was like a slave to you Vanessa ! Hmm.”

