According to Funny Face, his baby mama, Vanessa, had assaulted him on several occasions before fleeing with his twins, Emmanuella Safoah Boateng Adebayor and Issabella Safoah Boateng Adebayor.

Last night, he released five videos on his Instagram page; two of them show how his baby mama tried to attack him even in the presence of visitors.

He revealed in one of his posts that he has been a caring father and even when Vanessa left with his daughters, he has been fulfilling his fatherly obligations.

He said their breakup started because Vanessa would sometimes speak on the phone with her ex-husband for two hours and any attempt to stop her leads to fights.

The “Cow & Chicken” series producer and actor also blamed his breakup with his baby mama on UTV presenter Maame Yeboah Adjei, and labelled her ‘evil planner’.

In one of his posts, he wrote (unedited): “One day da truth will come out !! My #ELLAandBELLA may JEHOVAH ALMIGHTY guide u girls well and grow in grace .. I don’t know what da future holds for me or what tomorrow will bring .. as not seeing u girls or being with me .. but I see the toys I bought for u everyday .. where ever I pass in dis house .. and is gradually making me feel like .. Ending Everything ...my only crime was to love u girls too much and be over emotional abt you girls .. being a new father to twin beautiful girls when I have been tagged impotent and two minutes .. so it was over da moon having u girls ... I went crazy abt u girls .. google Funny Face and twin daughters girls u will some ! Love u girls and is for life ! Now am tired !! “ Etuo nko ntwiri bebiaa 3da !! I did my best i dis life to give u a beautiful life .. but da People fighting ur father for u girls are too many ...I have been called mad , useless , immature and many more .. but once I did all dis knowing am fighting for u my #ELLAandBELLA .. I don’t and NEVER REGRET it !! grow up and fight for justice ! One day da truth will be out !! Love u all”.