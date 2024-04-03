ADVERTISEMENT
Don't accuse Dr Kwaku Oteng wrongly over Kuami Eugene's accident - Opambour

Selorm Tali

Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour, the leader and founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, has clarified that Kuami Eugene's recent accident is unrelated to the car gifted to him by Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

Opambour
Opambour

He revealed that God had communicated to him that the speculation about the businessman orchestrating the accident for personal gain was false, as it was not his intention.

Speaking on his Prophet 1 TV, Opambour emphasized that Kuami Eugene's survival from the accident was due to divine intervention. “God has spoken to me that Dr. Kwaku Oteng had no ill intention with the car he gave to Kuami Eugene," he said.

Kuami Eugene involved in an accident
Kuami Eugene involved in an accident

"He had no intention to kill him through an accident with the vehicle for him to enrich himself, but it was with a good heart. He wanted him to progress and flourish in life; that’s why he gave him the car. God had mercy on him otherwise, he would have died from the accident,” the man of God added.

Kuami Eugene is reportedly left with a broken arm following his recent accident. 2 weeks ago, the Ghanaian singer, Kuami Eugene, was involved in an accident with his Range Rover on the N1H1 highway.

Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene

According to eyewitness reports, the accident happened near the Achimota forest at midnight on 17th March 2024. Pulse.com.gh has gathered that Kuami Eugene's car ran into a tipper truck on the highway.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

