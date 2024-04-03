Don't accuse Dr Kwaku Oteng wrongly over Kuami Eugene's accident - Opambour

Speaking on his Prophet 1 TV, Opambour emphasized that Kuami Eugene's survival from the accident was due to divine intervention. “God has spoken to me that Dr. Kwaku Oteng had no ill intention with the car he gave to Kuami Eugene," he said.

Kuami Eugene involved in an accident Pulse Ghana

"He had no intention to kill him through an accident with the vehicle for him to enrich himself, but it was with a good heart. He wanted him to progress and flourish in life; that’s why he gave him the car. God had mercy on him otherwise, he would have died from the accident,” the man of God added.

Kuami Eugene is reportedly left with a broken arm following his recent accident. 2 weeks ago, the Ghanaian singer, Kuami Eugene, was involved in an accident with his Range Rover on the N1H1 highway.

Kuami Eugene Pulse Ghana