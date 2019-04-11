According to her, marital issues are best solved between the husband and wife, rather than involving any third party.

She said it is better for married people to table their problems before God than involve their pastors in such issues.

“If you have a marital problem, don’t go to your pastor, spiritual mother, and fathers. The people you are talking to even want what you have,” she said.

“You have to run to God. Running to pastors, spiritual mothers and fathers will only deepen your woes.”

Gifty Osei was previously married to Prophet Prince Elisha Osei but their 10-year union ended on the rocks in 2017.

The gospel musician is, however, currently married to politician Hopeson Adorye, with the couple tying the knot last December.

She disclosed that some friends and colleagues in the gospel music industry contributed to the collapse of her first marriage.

She urged couples to communicate with each other, adding that that is the best way to resolve issues in a marriage.

“Talk to your spouse first. If you want to part ways, it shouldn’t result in a fight and it shouldn’t be a yoke upon your life,” the ‘Aseda’ hit maker added.