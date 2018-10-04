Pulse.com.gh logo
Don't talk about dancehall when you are doing Kpalogo- Kwaw


According to the 'Abodam' hitmaker, the kind of songs Shatta Wale has been producing over the years cannot be categorized as 'dancehall'.

Shatta Wale ‘blast’ Kwaw Kese for his recent tweet on him. play

CEO of Mad Time Entertainment, Kwaw Kese has asked Shatta Wale to put a stop to calling himself a 'dancehall' artiste.

He, however, advised members of the Shatta Movement to rather name their songs as "kpalogo" because that is what their boss, Shatta Wale does.

“What you people have to do is to find a name for the songs you people have been producing all these years because when they are mentioning names of Dancehall artistes in Ghana, you people are not part. Maybe you should call your songs Kpuukpaa or Kpalogo. When you are doing Kpalogo you say you are doing Dancehall,” Kwaw stated in Facebook live session.

READ MORE: Kwaw Kese shows off house in response to Shatta Wale

He noted that that the 'Gringo' hitmaker time has passed and if he has money he should get his own record label and sign himself and that Stonebwoy and some other artistes are the only dancehall artistes in the country.

"Your time has passed, now we talking about Kuami Eugene, Kwesi Arthur, KiDi and co we don't talk about you guys, Stonebwoy is doing big things in the world and you here making noise" he added.

He also indicated that he will be releasing a song on October 13, 2018, which is the day Shatta Wale is also having his Album launch 'The Reign'.

