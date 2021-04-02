RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Don’t trust people obsessed with money - M.anifest’s Easter message

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian hip-hop musician M.anifest has used the Good Friday celebration to remind people about how Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus Christ for money.

Rapper M.anifest

Pulse Ghana

According to the “Someway Bi” rapper, today should serve as a reminder to all not to put their trust in people who are obsessed with money.

He said such people are capable of selling out their friends for meagre money.

“Today is a reminder not to trust people obsessed with money. They will sell you out for thirty pieces,” he stated in a tweet he sent out today.

Meanwhile, he has praised Asaaka (drill) boys, saying it has revitalised hip-hop music in Ghana.

He said the Ghanaian media has peddled false narratives about hip-hop, adding that drill has been accepted in Ghana ages ago.

“Catching up on Ghana music released in the last couple of months. It's wild how Asakaa has revitalized Hip-Hop in Ghana. In the era of Afrobeats Apple music's biggest African playlist, Africa Now, has more GH Hip-Hop songs on it than any other genre from here. There's a lesson...

A lot of false narratives about Hip-Hop in GH mostly peddled by media. The main ones... "will Ghanaians accept it? Is that route profitable? can it be mainstream?" What was Hip-life? The ting was accepted ages ago oh; different branding kɛkɛ. Kenya, Obrafour, Reggie, etc,” he tweeted.

