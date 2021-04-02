Don’t trust people obsessed with money - M.anifest’s Easter message

Meanwhile, he has praised Asaaka (drill) boys, saying it has revitalised hip-hop music in Ghana.
He said the Ghanaian media has peddled false narratives about hip-hop, adding that drill has been accepted in Ghana ages ago.
“Catching up on Ghana music released in the last couple of months. It's wild how Asakaa has revitalized Hip-Hop in Ghana. In the era of Afrobeats Apple music's biggest African playlist, Africa Now, has more GH Hip-Hop songs on it than any other genre from here. There's a lesson...
A lot of false narratives about Hip-Hop in GH mostly peddled by media. The main ones... "will Ghanaians accept it? Is that route profitable? can it be mainstream?" What was Hip-life? The ting was accepted ages ago oh; different branding kɛkɛ. Kenya, Obrafour, Reggie, etc,” he tweeted.