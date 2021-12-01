'Don’t use relationships to reform a man' - Uncle Ebo Whyte to women

Speaking on TV3 monitored by Pulse.com.gh, Uncle Ebo Whyte believes treating a man does not mean forcing him, so a woman saying she’s going to change a man is not possible.

“Let’s start with the basics,” he said, “The only person you have control over is yourself. Nobody else can be changed. No! You can’t change me once we’re in a love relationship. But I have the option of making a change for you.”

“I’ll have to get to the point where I realize, you know what, I deserve better.” I’m capable of doing better. I am a better person, so I can do better.”

“When it comes to love, I admire women’s optimistic outlook.” However, a woman creates the home, whereas a man does not. Treating him does not imply forcing him. So there’s this whole crusade of women saying, “I’m going to change him.” No!

“The principle is that you can only change yourself, but they can choose to change.” People make their own decisions. So, please retire, all of you with the saviour mentality (I will save him and turn him),” ge added.