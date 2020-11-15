According to him, the frequent interruption of power supply greatly affected the work of the movie industry players.

Akrobeto said this when he graced the United Showbiz programme, hosted by Nana Ama McBrown on UTV.

READ ALSO: 57-year-old JHS graduate offered role to join Akrobeto as co-news anchor on TV (WATCH)

Akrobeto

“The light outs really disturbed us. It was the beginning of our woes because we weren’t able to work as we used to do. It didn’t help,” he said.

Ghanaians experienced irregular supply of power for between 2013 and 2016, locally referred to as ‘dumsor’.

The persistent power outages frustrated many people and also led to the collapse of some businesses in the country.

Akrobeto explained that many Ghanaians stopped buying movies during that period because they didn’t even have electricity to watch them.

In his view, dumsor was the beginning of the woes of the local movie industry before the situation deteriorated.

“People were buying movies but weren’t even getting electricity to watch them. That was where the problem started from before gradually degenerating to its current level,” the veteran actor added.

Watch the video below: