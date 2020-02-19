The ace Ghanaian actress, once mentioned that she wouldn’t mind serving in a government as an ambassador or even becoming Ghana's first female president. In a recent interview, Yvonne Nelson said her decision to go into politics has nothing to do with her friend John Dumelo.

Detailing what influenced her to consider a career in politics, she said the desire started when she successfully organized her popular ‘dumsor must stop’ vigil a few years ago, mounting pressure on the John Mahama led government, to fix the crisis of erratic power supply.

Speaking on Citi FM, Yvonne told Jessica Opare Saforo, the host, “It isn’t because of John, no. I think this whole thing started right after my ‘dumsor must stop’ vigil. I started talking to people and they were like Yvonne you have a voice, why don’t you go back to school to educate yourself, you can do politics…”.

The mother of one said she took what they said seriously, and also made a decision to educate herself in that regard, therefore, she started studying International Relations and Diplomacy at GIMPA.