Last week, Daniel caused an uproar on social media when he dropped his threesome and nude videos on social media. He followed it with a live chat to drug his father’s name in the mud by labelling as a witch and a demon.

Daniel’s actions attracted a reaction from his father and family, who in a press statement disclosed that he has been suffering from bipolar disorder and, therefore, pleaded with the public to support them with prayers.

Hours after the press statement, U.S police officers arrested Daniel at his base in America and took him to a hospital for a mental evaluation. From a new tweet seen by pulse.com.gh, Daniel is showing remorse for his action.

He wrote “Dear daddy @ArchbishopNick I would to humbly apologize for the false accusations... You are the best father anyone could ever wish for. Thank you for loving me even through all the trials and tribulations”.

Duncan Williams and son Daniel Williams

His tweet has since caught the attention of social media users, who have been reacting to his post. See it below.