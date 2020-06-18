One of the two children of the Ghanaian singer turns two today and her father is celebrating her with a cute photo of them together, shared on social media with her birthday wish from daddy.

“My daughter Believe Brown is two (2) years old today. Tell her something nice. She makes me happier,” the “Mea” singer captured the post on his 1 million following Instagram page.

Just as the caption required, fans and Kelvyn Boy’s showbiz colleagues did not hesitate to drop warm comments beneath his post. Reacting to the post, Medikal wrote “Oh fine fine” with Eno Barany adding that “Aaaw pretty queen I pray for greatness upon u”.

See the post below for more.