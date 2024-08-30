Eazzy boldly drops video with Medikal amidst their dating rumours

Medikal fuels dating rumour with Eazzy in new song and cryptic shadow post Pulse Ghana

The photos show that the new power couple were both stylishly dressed and looking quite dashing.

Social media users who have come across the photos have shared mixed opinions about Medikal and Eazzy’s new relationship. Meanwhile, it has also been alleged that Medikal welcomed a baby with Eazzy a few months ago.

According to the rumours, Eazzy gave birth in the UK. When Medikal's marriage to Fella Makafui ended earlier this year, it was alleged that Medikal’s relationship with Eazzy was a contributing factor.

Back in May 2024, when social media was abuzz with news of Medikal and Fella Makafui’s messy separation, reports suggested that his infidelity with several women, including popular musician Eazzy, was one of the reasons for their split.

Reports of Medikal’s alleged affair with Eazzy went viral on Snapchat when a popular Ghanaian socialite, Davon, shared details of their romantic involvement.

Recently, as both Fella and Medikal seem to have moved on with their lives, netizens have unearthed evidence that Medikal is indeed romantically involved with Eazzy.

The rumours of Medikal and Eazzy’s relationship have gained momentum online as ‘faceless’ pictures of them spending time at hotels and hanging out in matching outfits have surfaced.