This comes as a reaction from the singer to a photo of hers that has been used to for a 4 more 4 Nana campaign by an NPP fanatic on social media. The picture shared came with a message saying that '4 more for Nana' is not negotiable.

"Abdulai Mahama 4 More for Nana is not negotiable. December 7th election, Prez NANA ADDO DANKWAH AKUFO-ADDO," the New Patriotic Party sympathizer, JB Nsawam, wrote on Facebook to a photo of the 'Away' singer.

Distancing herself from the campaign, Eazzy shared a screenshot of the post, saying that "I respect every political party! I have not been approached to publicly endorse any political party, my vote is personal and private so please disregard these posts and such Edited pictures. they are fake thank You".

Eazzy and Medikal in Away music video

Ghana is set to go to the polls on December 7th and that has seen e political tensions rising with some few showbiz personalities like Andy Dosty, Socrates Sarfo, Agya Koo, Empress Gifty, Bibi Bright, Prince David Osei, among others endorsing NPP's 4 more 4 Nana agenda.

Andy Dosty, Bibi Bright, Cwesi Oteng support 4 More Nana campaign

The likes of John Dumelo who is contesting as an MP, 3 Music Awards C.E.O. Sadiq Abdulai, Rex Omar and actor Mr Beautiful are also campaigning for a John Mahama return to the Presidency.

However, Eazzy is making it known that she hasn't declared support for any of the parties, hence, she's calling on her fans to disregard people using her photo to campaign for a party. See her post below.