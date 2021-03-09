In an interview with Kastle FM, the former Lynx Entertainment label signee stated that people should be free to fall in love without getting public ridicule.

“Oh, me, I believe that people should be free to do whatever they want to do and love whomever they want to love,” she said as quoted by MyNewsGh.

The “Odo” hitmaker said the government has to pass clear bills to state its position on things the country prohibits. She cited smoking as an instance.

“You know as for the rules and regulations it is there just like smoking isn’t good for your health,” she said. “…but it is allowed in Ghana for the government to come out with laws that you can’t smoke in public because it will affect other people.”

According to Eazzy, homosexuals can’t change their sexual orientation but human rights can make them happy without affecting the lives of other people.

“So I’m not so rigid when it comes to such issues because I’m a very free-spirited person and I don’t hate anyone based on their sexual choices, if that’s how you are, you can’t change it.”

“I think that human rights can also do something similar to make the people happy without affecting other people’s lives,” she concluded.

Former Ghanaian international footballer Michael Essien received a heavy backlash when he came out to support the LGBT community. Aside from him, Wanlov and Sister Derby have also come out to fight for LGBT right in Ghana.